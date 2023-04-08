TODAY
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Cedar Cliff, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg, Red Land, Shippensburg in Pan Ram Invitational at Landis Field, Harrisburg, 9 a.m.
MONDAY
BASEBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Owen J. Roberts, noon
New Oxford at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Exeter Township at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Twin Valley, 1 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Northern at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Camp Hill at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Palmyra at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at CD East, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
New Oxford at Red Land, 6 p.m.
2023 Mid-Penn boys tennis players to watch
Some of the area's top tennis players to watch as the 2023 season ramps up.
The senior returns to the top of the Eagles’ lineup after finishing third in last year’s Mid-Penn Class 3A singles tournament, advancing to th…
Johnston made strides as a junior with the Wildcats, finishing fourth in the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles tournament and earning a berth in dis…
Winning the Mid-Penn’s 2 singles title as a sophomore, Kluger also joined teammate Will Ong in a doubles run that took the pair to a second-pl…
Jovic reached the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles semifinals before injuries hampered his aspirations for the rest of the postseason. But the Pant…
A year removed from taking the No. 1 spot in a new-look Shamrock lineup, Tran returns to help Trinity in its defense of the Mid-Penn Colonial …