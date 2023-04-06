BASEBALL
Cedar Cliff at State College, 4:15 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Gettysburg, 5:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
State College at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Cumberland Valley at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
