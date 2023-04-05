BASEBALL
Mount Aloysius at Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at West Perry, 4:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Eastern at Messiah, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Bloomsburg, 2 p.m.
Dickinson at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Messiah at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Red Land at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity at Palmyra, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Palmyra at Trinity, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 3:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Messiah at York, 3:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Johns Hopkins, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
CD East at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 4 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dickinson, Messiah in twilight meet at York, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cedar Cliff at Northern, 6 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 6:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
