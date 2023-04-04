BASEBALL
Pitt-Johnstown at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.
McDaniel at Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
State College at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Northern at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Red Land at Gettysburg, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Shippensburg at West Chester (DH), 1 p.m.
Dickinson at Muhlenberg (DH), 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Palmyra at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Dickinson at Muhlenberg, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Chester, 3:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Harrisburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
CD East at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.
Waynesboro at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Camp Hill, 4 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Carlisle at CD East, 6:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
