BASEBALL
Waynesboro at Northern, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Greencastle, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Steel-High, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Harrisburg, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
GOLF
Dickinson at Muhlenberg Invitational, all day
SOFTBALL
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Antietam, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Carlisle at CD East, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Palmyra at Northern, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Northern, 6 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
