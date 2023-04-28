BASEBALL
Mercy at Shippensburg, 2 p.m.
Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Camp Hill, ppd. —> 5/11 (4:30 p.m.)
Boiling Springs at Hanover, ppd. —> 5/6 (3 p.m.)
Cedar Cliff at Dallastown, ppd. —> 5/12 (4:15 p.m.)
Red Land at Northeastern, ppd. —> TBD
GOLF
Dickinson in Centennial Conference Championship, all day
LACROSSE
Red Land at Mifflin County, ppd. —> 5/15 (4:30 p.m.)
Northern at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at Red Land, ppd. —> 5/15 (7 p.m.)
SOFTBALL
Northeastern at Red Land, ppd. —> 5/3 (4:15 p.m.)
Halifax at Camp Hill, ppd. —> 5/17 (4:15 p.m.)
TENNIS
Mid-Penn Singles Tournament
Class 3A quarterfinals at CD East/Central Dauphin, ppd. —> Monday, 8:30 a.m.
Class 2A finals at East Pennsboro, ppd. —> Monday, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Division III National Semifinal
Messiah vs. Stevens, 7:30 p.m.
