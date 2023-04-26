BASEBALL
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
Messiah at Hood, 6:30 p.m.
Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Stevenson at Messiah (DH), 3 p.m.
Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
CD East at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
