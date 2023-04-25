BASEBALL
Dickinson at Franklin & Marshall, 3 p.m.
Wilson at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Northern, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
West Perry at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
CD East at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at CD East, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
State College at Trinity, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mansfield at Shippensburg (DH), 2 p.m.
McDaniel at Dickinson (DH), 3 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Messiah at Stevenson, TBD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Palmyra at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Northern, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 5 p.m.
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Northern, 6 p.m.
