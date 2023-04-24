BASEBALL
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Altoona at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Messiah at Widener, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Conrad Weiser, 7:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Holy Family at Shippensburg (DH), 2 p.m.
Red Land at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Wilson, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.
Dover at Red Land, 6 p.m.
Northern at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
