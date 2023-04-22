BASEBALL
Ursinus at Dickinson (DH), noon
Drew at Messiah (DH), noon
Shippensburg at Kutztown (DH), noon
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 11 a.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 11 a.m.
Carlisle at Waynesboro, noon
Cumberland Valley at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
GOLF
Dickinson in Gettysburg Shootout at Penn National
Dickinson in Centennial Conference Championships at Foxchase Golf Club
LACROSSE
Haverford at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
Messiah at Widener, 8 p.m.
Widener at Messiah, 1 p.m.
Shippensburg at East Stroudsburg, 1 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Hempfield, 10 a.m.
Hempfield at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.
Danville at Trinity, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Shippensburg 5, Millersville 1 (Game 1)
Millersville at Shippensburg, noon (Game 2)
Ursinus at Dickinson (DH), 1 p.m.
Muhlenberg at Messiah (DH), 1 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Chambersburg, 9 a.m.
Shippensburg vs. Exeter, 9 a.m.
Central York vs. State College, 9 a.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 9 a.m.
Chocolatetown Showdown at Milton Hershey
Reading vs. Red Land, 10 a.m.
York Tech vs. Red Land, noon
Reading at Milton Hershey, 2 p.m.
York Tech at Milton Hershey, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Wilson, 11 a.m.
Waynesboro at Carlisle, noon
TENNIS
Dickinson at Haverford, 11 a.m.
Messiah at Albright, 1 p.m.
Dickinson at Haverford, 11 a.m.
Messiah at Albright, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dickinson, Messiah in Mason-Dixon Invitational at Gettysburg, 11 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Carlisle, Cedar Cliff at Eli Mastromatteo Classic at Warwick, 8:30 a.m.
