BASEBALL
West Perry at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Greencastle, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Dickinson at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Dickinson at McDaniel, 7 p.m.
Messiah at Stevenson, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
IUP at Shippensburg (DH), 2 p.m.
Messiah at Hood (DH), 3 p.m.
Big Spring at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
James Buchanan at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Hood at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
Hood at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Muhlenberg, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
CD East at Northern, 4 p.m.
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dickinson at Shippensburg Duals, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Red Land at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Northern at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Photos: Boiling Springs rallies to top Big Spring in Colonial baseball clash
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!