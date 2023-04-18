BASEBALL
Shippensburg at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.
Penn State Mont Alto at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
Altoona at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at CD East, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
Stevenson at Messiah, 7 p.m.
Shepherd at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Palmyra at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 7 p.m.
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
State College at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Northern at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lock Haven at Shippensburg (DH), 2 p.m.
Dickinson at Gettysburg (DH), 3 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.
Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Chambersburg, 4:15 p.m.
CD East at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Alvernia at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg at Millersville, 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Steelton-Highspire, Susquehanna Township at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 3:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Middletown, 3:45 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
West Perry at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Susquenita, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Carlisle at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at CD East, 6:30 p.m.
Photos: Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!