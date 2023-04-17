BASEBALL
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
GOLF
Dickinson at F&M Invitational, all day
LACROSSE
Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
DeSales at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Alvernia at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Northern, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Northern at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Northern at Palmyra, 6 p.m.
