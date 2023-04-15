BASEBALL
Messiah at Alvernia (DH), noon
Millersville at Shippensburg (DH), noon
Juniata at Big Spring, 11 a.m.
Northern at Dover, 11 a.m.
GOLF
Dickinson Spring Invitational, 9 a.m.
Dickinson at Millersville Tournament, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
Swarthmore at Dickinson, noon
Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 1 p.m.
Millersville at Shippensburg, noon
Lebanon Valley at Messiah, 1 p.m.
Muhlenberg at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Susquehannock, ppd.
Trinity at Wyomissing, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Dickinson at Haverdord (DH), noon
Alvernia at Messiah (DH), 1 p.m.
Shippensburg at East Stroudsburg (DH), 1 p.m.
Trinity at William Penn, 11 a.m.
Governor Mifflin at Cumberland Valley, noon
Lancaster Catholic at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Washington (Md.) at Dickinson, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dickinson, Shippensburg in Bison Outdoor Classic at Shippensburg, 8:30 a.m.
Dickinson at Messiah Invitational, 10 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Arctic Blast Invitational at Northern, 10 a.m.
Cumberland Valley at Coatesville Invitational, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Messiah at Stevens, 1 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central York’s Koller Classic, 9 a.m
