BASEBALL
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
Dickinson at McDaniel, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Chester, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Trinity, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
State College at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Johns Hopkins at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Shepherd at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.
Messiah at Stevenson, 3:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Mifflin County at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Northern, 4 p.m.
Middletown at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30 p.m.
