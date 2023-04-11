BASEBALL
Shippensburg at IUP, 3 p.m.
Dickinson at Muhlenberg, 3:30 p.m.
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Greencastle, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Steel-High at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Palmyra at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Northern at Gettysburg, 5:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Palmyra, 6:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Shippensburg at Shepherd (DH), 1 p.m.
Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson (DH), 3 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Messiah at Stevenson, 3:30 p.m.
East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.
Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.’=
Camp Hill at Trinity, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg, Covenant Christian at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 3:45 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 3:45 p.m.
Camp Hill at Middletown, 3:45 p.m.
Northern at West Perry, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northern at Lower Dauphin, 5 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.
