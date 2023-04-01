BASEBALL
Shepherd at Shippensburg (DH), noon
Messiah at Eastern (DH), ppd. -> Sunday
Cumberland Valley at Central York, 2 p.m.
GOLF
Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall at McDaniel, 11 a.m.
LACROSSE
Dickinson at St. Mary’s (Md.), 1 p.m.
Dickinson at Bryn Mawr, 1 p.m.
East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg, 1 p.m.
Susquehannock at Cumberland Valley, 12:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Trinity vs. York Catholic at Bishop McDevitt, ppd.
Dover at Cedar Cliff, noon
TENNIS
Dickinson at Ursinus, 1 p.m.
Eastern at Messiah, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dickinson at Muhlenberg Invitational, 10 a.m.
Shippensburg in Colonial Relays at William & Mary, 10 a.m.
Shippensburg at Millersville Metrics, 10 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Carlisle in Bruce Dallas Invitational at Cumberland Valley, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Messiah vs. Stevens at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Messiah at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Northern, Red Land at Northeastern Tournament, 8 a.m.
