 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sentinel is partnering with Tuckey Mechanical Services, Cumberland County’s FACTORY-AUTHORIZED Bryant Dealer who is sponsoring 900 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Local Schedule

Cumberland County sports schedule, postponements and results for Dec. 22

  • 0
Basketball net stock
Sentinel File

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steel-High at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, ppd. -> TBD

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

People are also reading…

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg, Northern at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Palmyra at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, ppd. -> 1/18

Mid-Penn Keystone

Northern at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Palmyra at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at CD East, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, ppd. -> TBD

Big Spring at West Perry, ppd. -> 1/9

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News