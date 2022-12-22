Cumberland County sports schedule, postponements and results for Dec. 22

BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Steel-High at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, ppd. -> TBD
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg, Northern at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, ppd. -> 1/18
Mid-Penn Keystone
Northern at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, ppd. -> TBD
Big Spring at West Perry, ppd. -> 1/9
Mid-Penn Capital
Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.