Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 8

Tennis stock
Sentinel File

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at State College, 4 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at West Perry, 7:15 p.m.

Nonleague

Big Spring at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Red Land at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Covenant Christian Academy at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Trinity at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Big Spring at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.

State College at Northern, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Northern, 6 p.m.

Big Spring at West Perry, 6:15 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Milton Hershey, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

