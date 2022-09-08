Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 8

FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at State College, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at West Perry, 7:15 p.m.
Nonleague
Big Spring at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Covenant Christian Academy at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Trinity at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Big Spring at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
James Buchanan at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.
State College at Northern, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
James Buchanan at Northern, 6 p.m.
Big Spring at West Perry, 6:15 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Milton Hershey, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.