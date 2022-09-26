Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 26

FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
GOLF
COLLEGIATE MEN
Dickinson at Wilson Invite, 9 a.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Red Land vs. Cedar Cliff at West Shore Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Northern at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
West Shore Christian at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Eastern York at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
CD East at Northern, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Camp Hill at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Carlisle at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Hershey at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 6 p.m.