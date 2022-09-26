 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 26

Soccer Stock 2022
Sentinel File

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

GOLF

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson at Wilson Invite, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land vs. Cedar Cliff at West Shore Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Northern at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

West Shore Christian at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Eastern York at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

CD East at Northern, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Camp Hill at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Carlisle at Palmyra, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

Hershey at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 6 p.m.

