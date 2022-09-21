 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 22

Football 2.JPG

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

CD East at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 5:30 p.m.

Nonleague

New Oxford at Red Land, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

CD East at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Red Land at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at CD East, 3:45 p.m.

CCAC

Mount Calvary Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Littlestown at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg at Big Spring, 6 p.m.

Northern at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

New Oxford at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

