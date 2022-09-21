Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 22

FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
CD East at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
Nonleague
New Oxford at Red Land, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Colonial
People are also reading…
Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 3:45 p.m.
CCAC
Mount Calvary Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Littlestown at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Gettysburg at Big Spring, 6 p.m.
Northern at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
New Oxford at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.