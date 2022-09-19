 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 19

  • 0
Soccer Stock 2022
Sentinel File

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Middletown at Boiling Springs, 5:30 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

At Manada Golf Course, 1 p.m.

People are also reading…

Mid-Penn Capital

At Rich Valley Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

At Range End Golf Course, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, TBA

Nonleague

York Country Day at Cedar Cliff 4 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at New Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Big Spring at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Northern at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Milton Hershey at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

East Pennsboro at CD East, 6 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at York Country Day, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Mifflin County at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Clif at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Northern, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Middletown at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Shippensburg at Milton Hershey, 5:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Dover, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Camp Hill's Ty Kirchhoff scores game-winning goal vs. Trinity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News