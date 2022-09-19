Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 19

FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Red Land at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at Boiling Springs, 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
At Manada Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
At Rich Valley Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
At Range End Golf Course, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Colonial
West Perry at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, TBA
Nonleague
York Country Day at Cedar Cliff 4 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at New Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Northern at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Milton Hershey at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
East Pennsboro at CD East, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at York Country Day, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Mifflin County at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Clif at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Northern, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Middletown at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Red Land at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Shippensburg at Milton Hershey, 5:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Dover, 7 p.m.