Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 15

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

East Pennsboro at Palmyra, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at CD East, 4 p.m.

Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

At Rich Valley Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

At Armitage Golf Club, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Dover at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

Camp Hill at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

West Shore Christian at Fannett Metal, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Dover, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro at Big Spring, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northern, 6 p.m.

West Perry at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Milton Hershey, 5:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

