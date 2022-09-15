Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 15

FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
East Pennsboro at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at CD East, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 5:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
At Rich Valley Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
At Armitage Golf Club, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Dover at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Colonial
West Perry at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
West Shore Christian at Fannett Metal, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Dover, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Waynesboro at Big Spring, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northern, 6 p.m.
West Perry at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Milton Hershey, 5:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.