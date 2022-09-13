Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 13

CROSS COUNTRY
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin, CD East at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
Hershey, Susquehanna Township at Red Land, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at West Perry, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg, Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill, Trinity, at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Capital
At Sunset Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
At Chambersburg Country Club, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Big Spring at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Christian School of York at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Dickinson at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
Hood at Messiah, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at Big Spring, 6 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 6:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity at CD East, 6:30 p.m.