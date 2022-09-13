 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 13

  • 0
Soccer 1.JPG

CROSS COUNTRY

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin, CD East at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.

Hershey, Susquehanna Township at Red Land, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

Boiling Springs at West Perry, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg, Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill, Trinity, at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Capital

At Sunset Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

At Chambersburg Country Club, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Big Spring at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Dickinson at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Hood at Messiah, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 6 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 6:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity at CD East, 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News