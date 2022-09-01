 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 1

  Updated
  • 0
Soccer 1.JPG

CROSS COUNTRY

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Light up the Night at Dickinson, 6:50 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLLEGIATE

Dickinson at Messiah, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC

Nonleague

Camp Hill at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Northern at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Colonial

At Great Cove Golf Club, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson at Penn St. Brandywine, 5 p.m.

Messiah at Washington & Lee, 7 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Mt. Aloysius at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

Messiah at Stevens, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Harrisburg Academy at Juniata Christian, 5 p.m.

Red Land at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

CCAC

High Point Baptist at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Harrisburg Academy at Juniata Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Dallastown at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Biglerville at Northern, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Bermudian Springs at Northern, 6 p.m.

Red Land at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.

Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at South Western, 6:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.

