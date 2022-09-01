Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Sept. 1

CROSS COUNTRY
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Light up the Night at Dickinson, 6:50 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
COLLEGIATE
Dickinson at Messiah, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC
Nonleague
Camp Hill at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Northern at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
People are also reading…
Mid-Penn Colonial
At Great Cove Golf Club, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
COLLEGIATE MEN
Dickinson at Penn St. Brandywine, 5 p.m.
Messiah at Washington & Lee, 7 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Mt. Aloysius at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.
Messiah at Stevens, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Harrisburg Academy at Juniata Christian, 5 p.m.
Red Land at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
CCAC
High Point Baptist at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Harrisburg Academy at Juniata Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Biglerville at Northern, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Bermudian Springs at Northern, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at South Western, 6:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.