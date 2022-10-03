Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Oct. 3

FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.
Palmyra at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Milton Hershey at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
COLLEGIATE MEN
Shippensburg at Chestnut Hill, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shppensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.
People are also reading…
Gettysburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Harrisburg Academy at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
CCAC
Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
York Country Day at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.