Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Oct. 3

Soccer 1.JPG

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.

Palmyra at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Milton Hershey at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

COLLEGIATE MEN

Shippensburg at Chestnut Hill, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shppensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Harrisburg Academy at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Northern at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

CCAC

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

York Country Day at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

Palmyra at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

