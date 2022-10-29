Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Oct. 29

CROSS COUNTRY
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Dickinson in Centennial Conference Championships at Haverford, 11 a.m.
Messiah in MAC Championships at Lebanon Valley, 11 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
District 3 Championships
At Big Spring
Class A, 10 a.m.
Class 2A, 11:30 a.m.
Class 3A, 1:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
COLLEGIATE
William Smith at Messiah, noon
Bloomsburg at Shippensburg, noon
Dickinson at Washington, 4 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC
District 3 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Warwick at Wilson, 10 a.m.
Cumberland Valley at Penn Manor, 11 a.m.
State College at Manheim Township, 1 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Lower Dauphin, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
New Oxford at Twin Valley, 10 a.m.
Ephrata at Palmyra, 11 a.m.
Manheim Central at Hershey, 11 a.m.
Northern at Mechanicsburg, 1 p.m.
Class A
Bishop McDevitt at Oley Valley, 11 a.m.
West Perry at Berks Catholic, 11 a.m.
Newport at Greenwood, noon
Annville-Cleona at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
COLLEGIATE
Juniata at Dickinson, 1 p.m.
East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
COLLEGIATE MEN
Washington at Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Messiah at Widener, 4 p.m.
East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Messiah at Widener, 1 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.
Washington at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
District 3 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Class 4A
Mechanicsburg at Central Dauphin, 11 a.m.
Conestoga Valley at Warwick, 1 p.m.
Dallastown at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Camp Hill at Lancaster Mennonite, noon
Dayspring Christian at Biglerville, noon
Lancaster Catholic at West Perry, 5 p.m.
Oley Valley at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Class A
Mt. Calvary Christian vs. West Shore Christian at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Greenwood at Tulpehocken, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
District 3 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Class 4A
Dallastown at Manheim Township, 10 a.m.
Cumberland Valley at Warwick, 11 a.m.
Ephrata at Central Dauphin, 1 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 10 a.m.
Millersburg at Wyomissing, 11 a.m.
Susquenita at Boiling Springs, 4 p.m.
Berks Catholic at Elco, 7 p.m.
Semiifinals
Class A
Camp Hill at Lancaster Mennonite, 3 p.m.
Delone Catholic vs. Harrisburg Christian at Trinity, noon
SWIMMING
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Messiah, King’s, Hood at Widener, 1 p.m.
Dickinson at McDaniel, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Team Championships
At Hershey Racquet Club
Class 3A
Semifinals
Unionville vs. North Allegheny, noon
Mt. Lebanon vs. Council Rock South, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Erie Cathedral Prep vs. Sewickley Academy, 8 a.m.
Knoch vs. Lower Moreland, 9:30 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Dickinson at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Lock Haven, 5 p.m.