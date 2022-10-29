 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Oct. 29

Soccer Stock 2022
Sentinel File

CROSS COUNTRY

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Dickinson in Centennial Conference Championships at Haverford, 11 a.m.

Messiah in MAC Championships at Lebanon Valley, 11 a.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

District 3 Championships

At Big Spring

Class A, 10 a.m.

Class 2A, 11:30 a.m.

Class 3A, 1:15 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLLEGIATE

William Smith at Messiah, noon

Bloomsburg at Shippensburg, noon

Dickinson at Washington, 4 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC

District 3 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Warwick at Wilson, 10 a.m.

Cumberland Valley at Penn Manor, 11 a.m.

State College at Manheim Township, 1 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Lower Dauphin, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

New Oxford at Twin Valley, 10 a.m.

Ephrata at Palmyra, 11 a.m.

Manheim Central at Hershey, 11 a.m.

Northern at Mechanicsburg, 1 p.m.

Class A

Bishop McDevitt at Oley Valley, 11 a.m.

West Perry at Berks Catholic, 11 a.m.

Newport at Greenwood, noon

Annville-Cleona at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGIATE

Juniata at Dickinson, 1 p.m.

East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

COLLEGIATE MEN

Washington at Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Messiah at Widener, 4 p.m.

East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Messiah at Widener, 1 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.

Washington at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

District 3 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

San struck twice, and the Wildcats defeated visiting Ephrata 6-1 to advance to the district quarterfinals.

Mechanicsburg at Central Dauphin, 11 a.m.

Conestoga Valley at Warwick, 1 p.m.

Dallastown at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Camp Hill at Lancaster Mennonite, noon

Dayspring Christian at Biglerville, noon

Lancaster Catholic at West Perry, 5 p.m.

Oley Valley at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Class A

Mt. Calvary Christian vs. West Shore Christian at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Greenwood at Tulpehocken, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

District 3 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

Dallastown at Manheim Township, 10 a.m.

Cumberland Valley at Warwick, 11 a.m.

Ephrata at Central Dauphin, 1 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 10 a.m.

Millersburg at Wyomissing, 11 a.m.

Susquenita at Boiling Springs, 4 p.m.

Berks Catholic at Elco, 7 p.m.

Semiifinals

Class A

Camp Hill at Lancaster Mennonite, 3 p.m.

Delone Catholic vs. Harrisburg Christian at Trinity, noon

SWIMMING

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Messiah, King’s, Hood at Widener, 1 p.m.

Dickinson at McDaniel, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Team Championships

At Hershey Racquet Club

Class 3A

Semifinals

Unionville vs. North Allegheny, noon

Mt. Lebanon vs. Council Rock South, 1:30 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Erie Cathedral Prep vs. Sewickley Academy, 8 a.m.

Knoch vs. Lower Moreland, 9:30 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Dickinson at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Lock Haven, 5 p.m.

