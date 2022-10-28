Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Oct. 28

FOOTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at CD East, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Northern at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Trinity at Halifax, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
At Hershey Racquet Club
Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Unionville vs. North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
Spring-Ford vs. New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon vs. Council Rock South, 5:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley vs. Conestoga, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Lancaster Country Day vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, 8 a.m.
Sewickley Academy vs. Scranton Prep, 9:30 a.m.
Knoch vs. Conrad Weiser, 11 a.m.
Lower Moreland vs. Hughesville, 12:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Shippensburg at Bloomsburg, 6 p.m.