Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Oct. 28

Tennis stock
Sentinel File

FOOTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at CD East, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Northern at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Trinity at Halifax, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

At Hershey Racquet Club

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Unionville vs. North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Spring-Ford vs. New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon vs. Council Rock South, 5:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley vs. Conestoga, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas defeated Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha, 6-3, 6-0, for the Mid-Penn Class 3A title Monday at CD East.

Class 2A

Lancaster Country Day vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, 8 a.m.

Sewickley Academy vs. Scranton Prep, 9:30 a.m.

Knoch vs. Conrad Weiser, 11 a.m.

Lower Moreland vs. Hughesville, 12:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Shippensburg at Bloomsburg, 6 p.m.

