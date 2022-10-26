Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Oct. 26

FIELD HOCKEY
COLLEGIATE
Mary Washington at Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.
Lebanon Valley at Messiah, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC
District 3 Tournament
First Round
Class 3A
Governor Mifflin at Manheim Township, 4 p.m.
Central York at State College, 6 p.m.
Warwick at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
New Oxford at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
Conestoga Valley at Twin Valley, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
York Suburban at Hershey, 6:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Garden Spot at Ephrata, 7 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.
Class A
Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Elco vs. Greenwood at West Perry, 5:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Oley Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.
Susquenita at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Newport vs. Wyomissing at Susquenita, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
COLLEGIATE MEN
Bloomsburg at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Shippensburg at Mansfield, 3 p.m.
Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Johns Hopkins at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
District 3 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Class A
Kutztown vs. West Shore Christian at West Shore Stadium, 4 p.m.
Greenwood at Brandywine Heights, 6 p.m.
High Point Baptist at Tulpehocken, 7 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
District 3 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Class A
Mt. Calvary Christian at Harrisburg Christian, 3:45 p.m.
Camp Hill at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Tulpehocken at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Brandywine Heights at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.