Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Oct. 26

Field Hockey 1.JPG

San struck twice, and the Wildcats defeated visiting Ephrata 6-1 to advance to the district quarterfinals.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLLEGIATE

Mary Washington at Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.

Lebanon Valley at Messiah, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC

District 3 Tournament

First Round

Class 3A

Governor Mifflin at Manheim Township, 4 p.m.

Central York at State College, 6 p.m.

Warwick at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Twin Valley, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Northern, 5:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at Hershey, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Garden Spot at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Class A

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona at Palmyra, 4 p.m.

Elco vs. Greenwood at West Perry, 5:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Oley Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

Susquenita at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Newport vs. Wyomissing at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

COLLEGIATE MEN

Bloomsburg at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Shippensburg at Mansfield, 3 p.m.

Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Johns Hopkins at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

District 3 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Class A

Kutztown vs. West Shore Christian at West Shore Stadium, 4 p.m.

Greenwood at Brandywine Heights, 6 p.m.

High Point Baptist at Tulpehocken, 7 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

District 3 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Class A

Mt. Calvary Christian at Harrisburg Christian, 3:45 p.m.

Camp Hill at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Tulpehocken at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Brandywine Heights at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

