Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Oct. 18

Field Hockey 1.JPG

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at CD East, 4 p.m.

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

At Penn State University

Second Round

Class 2A on White Course, 9:30 a.m.

Class 3A on Blue Course, 9:30 a.m.

SOCCER

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Messiah at Hood, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Shippensburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

Camp Hill at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Red Land at South Western, 6 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 6:45 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Nonelague

South Western at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

District 3 Team Tournament

At Hershey Racquet Club

Third-Place matches

Class 3A, Cumberland Valley vs. Reading, 2 p.m.

Class 2A, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Wyomissing, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Northern, 6 p.m.

Big Spring at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.

