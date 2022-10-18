Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Oct. 18

FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at CD East, 4 p.m.
Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
At Penn State University
Second Round
Class 2A on White Course, 9:30 a.m.
Class 3A on Blue Course, 9:30 a.m.
SOCCER
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Messiah at Hood, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Shippensburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Red Land at South Western, 6 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 6:45 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Nonelague
South Western at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
District 3 Team Tournament
At Hershey Racquet Club
Third-Place matches
Class 3A, Cumberland Valley vs. Reading, 2 p.m.
Class 2A, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Wyomissing, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Northern, 6 p.m.
Big Spring at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.