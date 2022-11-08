Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 8

BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATE MEN
Messiah at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
York at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Dickinson at Catholic, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 3A
Wilson at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.
Manheim Township at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Central Bucks West vs. Lower Dauphin at Lower Dauphin Middle School, 5 p.m.
Great Valley vs. Easton at Cottingham Stadium, 5 p.m.
Spring-Ford vs. Honesdale at Wallenpaupack, 6 p.m.
Penn Manor at Conestoga, 6 p.m.
Methacton at Emmaus, 6:15 p.m.
Souderton at Downingtown West, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Mechanicsburg vs. Archbishop Carroll at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.
Manheim Central at Villa Maria Academy, 2 p.m.
Benjamin Rush at Gwynedd Mercy, 4 p.m.
Radnor at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Twin Valley at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.
West Chester East at Radnor, 6 p.m.
Merion Mercy at Palmyra, 6 p.m.
Northern at Pocono Mt. East, 7 p.m.
Class A
West Perry at Northwestern Lehigh, 3 p.m.
Wilson Area at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.
Newport vs. The Ellis School at Shady Side, 5;30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt vs. Wyoming Area at Lake Lehman, 6 p.m.
Dock Mennonite at Oley Valley, 6 p.m.
Greenwood at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Boiling Springs, 6 p.m.
Berks Catholic at Lewisburg at Danville, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 4A
Hempfield at Conestoga, 4 p.m.
Warwick at Pine-Richland, 5:30 p.m.
Chambersburg vs. Lower Merion at Bryn Mawr, 5 p.m.
West Chester Henderson vs. Father Judge at Ramp Playgound, Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Pennridge at Abington Heights, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley at State College, 6 p.m.
Central Bucks East at Parkland, 7 p.m.
Spring-Ford at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Selinsgrove vs. Southern Lehigh at Emmaus, 4 p.m.
Ambridge at Bradford, 5 p.m.
Palmyra at Moon, 5 p.m.
Erie Cathedral Prep vs. Plum at Hagerty Family Events Center, 6 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Springfield Township, 6 p.m.
Cocalico vs. Tunkhannock at Dallas Area, 6 p.m.
Phoenixville vs. Archbishop Ryan at Holy Family Univesity, 7 p.m.
Furness at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Class 2A’
Beaver Area vs. Bedford at Windber, 5 p.m.
Harbor Creek at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.
Danville at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.
Masterman at Northwestern Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Allentown Central Catholic vs. Conwell-Egan at Truman, 7 p.m.
Dunmore vs. Lewisburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Mercyhurst University, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Holy Cross vs. East Juniata at Midd-West, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Karns City, 6 p.m.
United vs. Winchester Thurston at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Eden Christian at Seneca, 6 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at Tulpehocken, 7 p.m.
Tacony at Faith Christian, 7 p.m.
Dock Mennonite vs. Moravian Academy at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Mt. Calvary Christian at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 4A
Pennridge vs. Central at Germantown Super Site, 2 p.m.
Penn Manor vs. Neshaminy at Council Rock North, 5 p.m.
Central Bucks East at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.
Central Bucks West at Parkland, 5 p.m.
Conesotga at Wyoming Valley West, 6 p.m.
Peters Township at Erie McDowell, 6 p.m.
Warwick at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Owen J. Roberts at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Bishop Shanahan vs. Archbishop Wood at Holy Family University, 5 p.m.
Northern at Upper Perkiomen, 6 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim vs. Pottsville at North Schuylkill, 6 p.m.
Plum at Warren, 6 p.m.
Shikellamy at Valley View, 6:30 p.m.
Science Leadership at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mars at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Greater Latrobe at Moon, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Trinity vs. Lansdale Catholic at Ramp Playground, Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Lewisburg vs. Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser, 5 p.m.
Holy Redeemer at Northwestern Lehigh, 5 p.m.
North Catholic at Fort LaBoeuf, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant vs. Bedford at Richland, 6 p.m.
General McLane at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Central at Clearfield, 6 p.m,
Susquenita at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Class A
Dock Mennonite vs. Moravian Academy at Whitehall, 5 p.m.
Springdale vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Mercyhurst University, 5:30 p.m.
Rockwood vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.
Karns City vs. Penns Valley at Phillipsburg, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg Christian vs. South Williamsport at Milton, 6 p.m.
Pine Grove Area at Camp Hill, 6 p.m.
Southern Columbia vs. Montrose at Scranton, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Windber, 7:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 4A
Central York at Garnet Valley, 5 p.m.
Lower Merion at Delaware Valley, 5 p.m.
Plymouth Whitemarsh at Parkland, 5:15 p.m.
Wilson at Central at Parkland, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at State College, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Downingtown West at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Ephrata at Unionville, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Bethlehem Catholic at Berwick, 5:30 p.m.
Northern Lebanon at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.
Greater Latrobe at North Catholic, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at DuBois, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Conneaut, 6:30 p.m.
Carver at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Archbishop Wood at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
North Penn Liberty at Lake Lehman, 6 p.m.
Parkway Center City at York Catholic, 6 p.m.
Corry at Freeport, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Kane Area, 6 p.m.
Shenango at North East, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame Green Pond at Conwell-Egan, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Class A
Marian Catholic vs. Sacred Heart Academy at Pope John Paul II, 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Calvary Christian at Galeton, 5:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Oswayo Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge vs. Lititz Christian at Warwick, 6 p.m.
Homer Center at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Maplewood, 6 p.m.
Shade at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m