Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 8

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Messiah at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

York at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Dickinson at Catholic, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

First Round

Class 3A

Wilson at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.

Manheim Township at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Central Bucks West vs. Lower Dauphin at Lower Dauphin Middle School, 5 p.m.

Great Valley vs. Easton at Cottingham Stadium, 5 p.m.

Spring-Ford vs. Honesdale at Wallenpaupack, 6 p.m.

Penn Manor at Conestoga, 6 p.m.

Methacton at Emmaus, 6:15 p.m.

Souderton at Downingtown West, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Mechanicsburg vs. Archbishop Carroll at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.

Manheim Central at Villa Maria Academy, 2 p.m.

Benjamin Rush at Gwynedd Mercy, 4 p.m.

Radnor at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Twin Valley at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.

West Chester East at Radnor, 6 p.m.

Merion Mercy at Palmyra, 6 p.m.

Northern at Pocono Mt. East, 7 p.m.

Class A

West Perry at Northwestern Lehigh, 3 p.m.

Wilson Area at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.

Newport vs. The Ellis School at Shady Side, 5;30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt vs. Wyoming Area at Lake Lehman, 6 p.m.

Dock Mennonite at Oley Valley, 6 p.m.

Greenwood at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Boiling Springs, 6 p.m.

Berks Catholic at Lewisburg at Danville, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Championships

First Round

Class 4A

Hempfield at Conestoga, 4 p.m.

Warwick at Pine-Richland, 5:30 p.m.

Chambersburg vs. Lower Merion at Bryn Mawr, 5 p.m.

West Chester Henderson vs. Father Judge at Ramp Playgound, Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Pennridge at Abington Heights, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley at State College, 6 p.m.

Central Bucks East at Parkland, 7 p.m.

Spring-Ford at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Selinsgrove vs. Southern Lehigh at Emmaus, 4 p.m.

Ambridge at Bradford, 5 p.m.

Palmyra at Moon, 5 p.m.

Erie Cathedral Prep vs. Plum at Hagerty Family Events Center, 6 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Springfield Township, 6 p.m.

Cocalico vs. Tunkhannock at Dallas Area, 6 p.m.

Phoenixville vs. Archbishop Ryan at Holy Family Univesity, 7 p.m.

Furness at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class 2A’

Beaver Area vs. Bedford at Windber, 5 p.m.

Harbor Creek at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Danville at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.

Masterman at Northwestern Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Conwell-Egan at Truman, 7 p.m.

Dunmore vs. Lewisburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Mercyhurst University, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Holy Cross vs. East Juniata at Midd-West, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Karns City, 6 p.m.

United vs. Winchester Thurston at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Seneca, 6 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Tulpehocken, 7 p.m.

Tacony at Faith Christian, 7 p.m.

Dock Mennonite vs. Moravian Academy at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Mt. Calvary Christian at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

First Round

Class 4A

Pennridge vs. Central at Germantown Super Site, 2 p.m.

Penn Manor vs. Neshaminy at Council Rock North, 5 p.m.

Central Bucks East at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.

Central Bucks West at Parkland, 5 p.m.

Conesotga at Wyoming Valley West, 6 p.m.

Peters Township at Erie McDowell, 6 p.m.

Warwick at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Owen J. Roberts at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Archbishop Wood at Holy Family University, 5 p.m.

Northern at Upper Perkiomen, 6 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim vs. Pottsville at North Schuylkill, 6 p.m.

Plum at Warren, 6 p.m.

Shikellamy at Valley View, 6:30 p.m.

Science Leadership at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mars at Bradford, 7 p.m.

Greater Latrobe at Moon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Trinity vs. Lansdale Catholic at Ramp Playground, Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Lewisburg vs. Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser, 5 p.m.

Holy Redeemer at Northwestern Lehigh, 5 p.m.

North Catholic at Fort LaBoeuf, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Bedford at Richland, 6 p.m.

General McLane at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Central at Clearfield, 6 p.m,

Susquenita at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Class A

Dock Mennonite vs. Moravian Academy at Whitehall, 5 p.m.

Springdale vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Mercyhurst University, 5:30 p.m.

Rockwood vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.

Karns City vs. Penns Valley at Phillipsburg, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg Christian vs. South Williamsport at Milton, 6 p.m.

Pine Grove Area at Camp Hill, 6 p.m.

Southern Columbia vs. Montrose at Scranton, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Windber, 7:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

First Round

Class 4A

Central York at Garnet Valley, 5 p.m.

Lower Merion at Delaware Valley, 5 p.m.

Plymouth Whitemarsh at Parkland, 5:15 p.m.

Wilson at Central at Parkland, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at State College, 6 p.m.

McDowell at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Downingtown West at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Ephrata at Unionville, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Bethlehem Catholic at Berwick, 5:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.

Greater Latrobe at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at DuBois, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Conneaut, 6:30 p.m.

Carver at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Archbishop Wood at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

North Penn Liberty at Lake Lehman, 6 p.m.

Parkway Center City at York Catholic, 6 p.m.

Corry at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Kane Area, 6 p.m.

Shenango at North East, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame Green Pond at Conwell-Egan, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.

Class A

Marian Catholic vs. Sacred Heart Academy at Pope John Paul II, 5:30 p.m.

Mt. Calvary Christian at Galeton, 5:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Oswayo Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge vs. Lititz Christian at Warwick, 6 p.m.

Homer Center at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Maplewood, 6 p.m.

Shade at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m

 

