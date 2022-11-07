 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 7

Field Hockey 1.JPG

FIELD HOCKEY

COLLEGIATE

Converse at Shippensburg, 11 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

CPIHL

Viola Division

Annville-Cleona vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8 p.m.

The Shamrock sophomore finished 19th in the Class 2A girls race to earn a state medal.
