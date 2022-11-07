Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 7

FIELD HOCKEY
COLLEGIATE
Converse at Shippensburg, 11 a.m.
ICE HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
CPIHL
Viola Division
Annville-Cleona vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8 p.m.
