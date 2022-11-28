 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 28

  • 0
Basketball stock shot
Sentinel File

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Bowie State at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Messiah at DeSales, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News