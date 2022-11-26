 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 26-27

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Shippensburg at Bowie State (Sunday), 2 p.m.

FOOTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Manheim Township at Harrisburg (District 3 Championship), 1 p.m.

Parkland vs. St. Joseph’s Prep at Bethlehem-Liberty, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Imhotep Charter vs. Whitehall at Germantown, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Bonner-Prendie vs. Crestwood at Northeast Super Site, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Neumann-Goretti vs. Northwestern Lehigh at South Philadelphia Super Site, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Westinghouse vs. Farrell at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Class A

Northern Lehigh at Steelton-Highspire, 1 p.m.

