Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 26-27

BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Shippensburg at Bowie State (Sunday), 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
Manheim Township at Harrisburg (District 3 Championship), 1 p.m.
Parkland vs. St. Joseph’s Prep at Bethlehem-Liberty, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Imhotep Charter vs. Whitehall at Germantown, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Bonner-Prendie vs. Crestwood at Northeast Super Site, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Neumann-Goretti vs. Northwestern Lehigh at South Philadelphia Super Site, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Westinghouse vs. Farrell at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Class A
Northern Lehigh at Steelton-Highspire, 1 p.m.