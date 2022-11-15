 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 15

  • Updated
  • 0
Field Hockey 1.JPG

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

Semifinals

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

PIAA Championships

Semifinals

Lindsey Bull scored the game's first goal for the Bluejays, who went on to win their PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal against Trinity 6-0.

NOTE: The state soccer semifinals have also been postponed due to Tuesday's weather forecast.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

Semifinals

Class 4A

North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Garnet Valley vs. Parkland at Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Pope John Paul II at Quakertown, 7 p.m.

North Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Notre Dame Green pond vs. York Catholic at Exeter, 7 p.m.

Freeport vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Class A

Sacred Heart vs. West Branch at Hazelton, 6 p.m.

Oswayo Valley vs. Maplewood at Warren, 7 p.m.

