Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 15

FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
Semifinals
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
PIAA Championships
Semifinals
NOTE: The state soccer semifinals have also been postponed due to Tuesday's weather forecast.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
Semifinals
Class 4A
North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Garnet Valley vs. Parkland at Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Pope John Paul II at Quakertown, 7 p.m.
North Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Notre Dame Green pond vs. York Catholic at Exeter, 7 p.m.
Freeport vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Class A
Sacred Heart vs. West Branch at Hazelton, 6 p.m.
Oswayo Valley vs. Maplewood at Warren, 7 p.m.