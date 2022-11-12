Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 12

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Case Western Tournament

Championship: Dickinson vs. Case Western, 3 p.m.

Messiah Tip-Off Tournament

Championship: Messiah vs. Catholic, 3 p.m.

PSAC vs. CIAA Challenge

Shippensburg at Virginia State, 7 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Chuck Resler Tournament

Championship: Messiah vs. Rochester, 6 p.m.

PSAC vs. CIAA Challenge

Bowie State at Shippensburg, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Dickinson, Messiah in Division III Mid-East Regional at Lock Haven, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLLEGIATE

Shippensburg at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III Tournament

First Round

Messiah vs. Tufts at Rowan, 2 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Great Valley vs. Lower Dauphin at Exeter, 11 a.m.

Manheim Township vs. Conestoga at Exeter, 1 p.m.

Wilson vs. Downingtown West at Methacton, 3:30 p.m,

Emmaus vs. Honesdale at East Stroudsburg South, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Hershey vs. Villa Maria Academy at Governor Mifflin, 11 a.m.

Gwynedd-Mercy vs. Northern at Penn Manor, 11 a.m. | Follow Mick Reinhard for updates

Twin Valley vs. Penn Manor at Penn Manor, 1 p.m.

Mechanicsburg vs. Conneaut at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m. | Follow Christian Eby for updates

Class A

Newport vs. Boiling Springs at Lower Dauphin Middle, 11 a.m. | Follow Jeffrey Kauffman for updates

West Perry vs. Wyoming Area at Central Columbia, noon

Oley Valley vs. Lewisburg at Lower Dauphin Middle, 1 p.m.

Central Columbia vs. New Hope at East Stroudsburg South, 2:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGIATE

Dickinson at Ursinus, 1 p.m.

Shippensburg at Gannon, 1 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC

District 3 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Wilson at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Shippensburg at Solanco, 7 p.m.

Dover at Exeter, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Class 3A

Hamburg at Wyomissing, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Trinity at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

COLLEGIATE MEN

NCAA DIvision III Tournament

First Round

Franciscan at Messiah, 1 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

NCAA Division III Tournament

First Round

Messiah vs. Penn State Berks at SUNY Cortland, 11 a.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

Father Judge vs. Parkland at Upper Perkiomen, 11 a.m.

Pennridge vs. Lower Merion at Central Bucks East, 1 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Spring-Ford at Eagle View, 2 p.m.

Warwick vs. Conestoga at Coatesville, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Phoenixville vs. Cocalico at Upper Perkiomen, 1 p.m.

Selinsgrove vs. Springfield Township at Northeastern, 3 p.m.

Ambridge vs. Hershey at Westmont Hilltop, 3 p.m.

Cathedral Prep vs. Moon at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Conwell-Egan vs. Lewisburg, Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Bedford at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Harbor Creek at Somerset, 3 p.m.

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Fleetwood at Emmaus, 3 p.m.

Class A

Moravian Academy vs. Holy Cross at North Schuylkill, 1 p.m.

Charteroi vs. McConnellsburg at Somerset Area, 1 p.m.

Eden Christian vs. Winchester Thurston at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Faith Christian vs. Tulpehocken at Northern Lehigh, 4 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

Pennridge vs. Central Bucks West at Central Bucks East, 11 a.m.

Conestoga vs. Neshaminy at Coatesville, 11 a.m.

Peters Township vs. Owen J. Roberts at Eagle View, noon

North Allegheny vs. Central Dauphin at Westmont Hilltop, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Greencastle-Antrim vs. Archbishop Wood at Northeastern, 11 a.m.

Moon vs. Plum at Peters Township, noon

Mars vs. Lower Dauphin, 1 p.m.

Valley View vs. Upper Perkiomen at Northern Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Mt. Pleasant vs. Ft. LeBoeuf at North Allegheny, noon

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Wyomissing at Emmaus, 1 p.m.

Trinity vs. Central Columbia at Tulpehocken, 2 p.m. | Follow Tim Gross for updates

Clearfield vs. General McLane at Clarion University, 6 p.m.

Class A

Southern Columbia vs. Camp Hill at Tulpehocken | Follow Tim Gross for updates

Karns City vs. Freedom Area, noon

Springdale vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Norwin, noon

South Williamsport vs. Moravian Academy vs. North Schuylkill, 3 p.m.

SQUASH

COLLEGIATE MEN

Pennsylvania State Cup

Dickinson at Franklin & Marshall, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

Lower Merion vs. Garnet Valley at Spring-Ford, 10 a.m.

Parkland vs. Wilson at Spring-Ford, noon

North Allegheny vs. Hempfield at Altoona, noon

Pine-Richland vs. Unionville at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Exeter, noon

North Catholic vs. Hollidaysburg at Derry, 1 p.m.

Twin Valley vs. Pope John Paul II at Exeter, 2 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Conneaut at Slippery Rock, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Quaker Valley vs. Freeport at North Allegheny, noon

North Penn Liberty vs. Notre Dame Green-Pond at Berwick, 1 p.m.

Tyrone vs. York Catholic at Greencastle-Antrim, 2 p.m.

Shenango vs. Phillipsburg-Osceola at St. Marys Area, 2 p.m.

Class A

Sacred Heart vs. Lititz Christian at Exeter, 10 a.m.

West Branch vs. Mt. Calvary Christian at Greencastle-Antrim, noon

Oswayo Valley vs. Conemaugh Township at St. Marys Area, noon

Maplewood vs. Homer Center at Slippery Rock, noon

WRESTLING

COLLEGIATE

Messiah in Racich Rumble at Ursinus, 10 a.m.