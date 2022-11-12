Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 12

BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATE MEN
Case Western Tournament
Championship: Dickinson vs. Case Western, 3 p.m.
Messiah Tip-Off Tournament
Championship: Messiah vs. Catholic, 3 p.m.
PSAC vs. CIAA Challenge
Shippensburg at Virginia State, 7 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Chuck Resler Tournament
Championship: Messiah vs. Rochester, 6 p.m.
PSAC vs. CIAA Challenge
Bowie State at Shippensburg, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Dickinson, Messiah in Division III Mid-East Regional at Lock Haven, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
COLLEGIATE
Shippensburg at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III Tournament
First Round
Messiah vs. Tufts at Rowan, 2 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Great Valley vs. Lower Dauphin at Exeter, 11 a.m.
Manheim Township vs. Conestoga at Exeter, 1 p.m.
Wilson vs. Downingtown West at Methacton, 3:30 p.m,
Emmaus vs. Honesdale at East Stroudsburg South, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Hershey vs. Villa Maria Academy at Governor Mifflin, 11 a.m.
Gwynedd-Mercy vs. Northern at Penn Manor, 11 a.m. | Follow Mick Reinhard for updates
Twin Valley vs. Penn Manor at Penn Manor, 1 p.m.
Mechanicsburg vs. Conneaut at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m. | Follow Christian Eby for updates
Class A
Newport vs. Boiling Springs at Lower Dauphin Middle, 11 a.m. | Follow Jeffrey Kauffman for updates
West Perry vs. Wyoming Area at Central Columbia, noon
Oley Valley vs. Lewisburg at Lower Dauphin Middle, 1 p.m.
Central Columbia vs. New Hope at East Stroudsburg South, 2:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
COLLEGIATE
Dickinson at Ursinus, 1 p.m.
Shippensburg at Gannon, 1 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC
District 3 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
Wilson at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Shippensburg at Solanco, 7 p.m.
Dover at Exeter, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Class 3A
Hamburg at Wyomissing, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Trinity at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
COLLEGIATE MEN
NCAA DIvision III Tournament
First Round
Franciscan at Messiah, 1 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
NCAA Division III Tournament
First Round
Messiah vs. Penn State Berks at SUNY Cortland, 11 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 4A
Father Judge vs. Parkland at Upper Perkiomen, 11 a.m.
Pennridge vs. Lower Merion at Central Bucks East, 1 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Spring-Ford at Eagle View, 2 p.m.
Warwick vs. Conestoga at Coatesville, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Phoenixville vs. Cocalico at Upper Perkiomen, 1 p.m.
Selinsgrove vs. Springfield Township at Northeastern, 3 p.m.
Ambridge vs. Hershey at Westmont Hilltop, 3 p.m.
Cathedral Prep vs. Moon at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Conwell-Egan vs. Lewisburg, Northeastern, 1 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Bedford at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Harbor Creek at Somerset, 3 p.m.
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Fleetwood at Emmaus, 3 p.m.
Class A
Moravian Academy vs. Holy Cross at North Schuylkill, 1 p.m.
Charteroi vs. McConnellsburg at Somerset Area, 1 p.m.
Eden Christian vs. Winchester Thurston at Norwin, 2 p.m.
Faith Christian vs. Tulpehocken at Northern Lehigh, 4 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 4A
Pennridge vs. Central Bucks West at Central Bucks East, 11 a.m.
Conestoga vs. Neshaminy at Coatesville, 11 a.m.
Peters Township vs. Owen J. Roberts at Eagle View, noon
North Allegheny vs. Central Dauphin at Westmont Hilltop, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Greencastle-Antrim vs. Archbishop Wood at Northeastern, 11 a.m.
Moon vs. Plum at Peters Township, noon
Mars vs. Lower Dauphin, 1 p.m.
Valley View vs. Upper Perkiomen at Northern Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Mt. Pleasant vs. Ft. LeBoeuf at North Allegheny, noon
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Wyomissing at Emmaus, 1 p.m.
Trinity vs. Central Columbia at Tulpehocken, 2 p.m. | Follow Tim Gross for updates
Clearfield vs. General McLane at Clarion University, 6 p.m.
Class A
Southern Columbia vs. Camp Hill at Tulpehocken | Follow Tim Gross for updates
Karns City vs. Freedom Area, noon
Springdale vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Norwin, noon
South Williamsport vs. Moravian Academy vs. North Schuylkill, 3 p.m.
SQUASH
COLLEGIATE MEN
Pennsylvania State Cup
Dickinson at Franklin & Marshall, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 4A
Lower Merion vs. Garnet Valley at Spring-Ford, 10 a.m.
Parkland vs. Wilson at Spring-Ford, noon
North Allegheny vs. Hempfield at Altoona, noon
Pine-Richland vs. Unionville at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Exeter, noon
North Catholic vs. Hollidaysburg at Derry, 1 p.m.
Twin Valley vs. Pope John Paul II at Exeter, 2 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Conneaut at Slippery Rock, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Quaker Valley vs. Freeport at North Allegheny, noon
North Penn Liberty vs. Notre Dame Green-Pond at Berwick, 1 p.m.
Tyrone vs. York Catholic at Greencastle-Antrim, 2 p.m.
Shenango vs. Phillipsburg-Osceola at St. Marys Area, 2 p.m.
Class A
Sacred Heart vs. Lititz Christian at Exeter, 10 a.m.
West Branch vs. Mt. Calvary Christian at Greencastle-Antrim, noon
Oswayo Valley vs. Conemaugh Township at St. Marys Area, noon
Maplewood vs. Homer Center at Slippery Rock, noon
WRESTLING
COLLEGIATE
Messiah in Racich Rumble at Ursinus, 10 a.m.