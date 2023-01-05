Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Jan. 5

BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 5:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Nonleague
Red Land at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Shippensburg, 5:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at South Western, 6 p.m.
People are also reading…
WRESTLING
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at Northern, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Middletown, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.