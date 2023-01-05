 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Jan. 5

Wrestling Stock
Sentinel Staff

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 5:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Red Land at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Shippensburg, 5:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at South Western, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at Northern, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

West Perry at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Middletown, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.

