Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Jan. 3

BASKETBALL
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.
State College at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Northern at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Northern, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6 p.m.
