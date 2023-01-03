 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Jan. 3

Basketball net stock
Sentinel File

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at State College, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6 p.m.

