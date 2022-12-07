 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Dec. 7

Wrestling Stock
Sentinel Staff

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Wilson at Messiah, 6 p.m.

Marymount at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Gettysburg at Messiah, 8 p.m.

Dickinson at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7;30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

CPIHL

Bears Division

Dallastown vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

