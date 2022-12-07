Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Dec. 7

BASKETBALL
Wilson at Messiah, 6 p.m.
Marymount at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Messiah, 8 p.m.
Dickinson at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7;30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Dallastown vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:15 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cumberland Valley at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
