Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Dec. 6

Swimming stock
Sentinel File

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Bermudian Springs at Northern, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Red Land at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Halifax, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Carlisle at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at West Perry, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

West York at Northern, 5 p.m.

