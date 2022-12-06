Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Dec. 6

BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs at Northern, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Red Land at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Halifax, 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at West Perry, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
West York at Northern, 5 p.m.
