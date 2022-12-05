Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Dec. 5

ICE HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
CPIHL
Viola Division
Hershey vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8 p.m.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
SCHOLASTIC
CPIHL
Viola Division
Hershey vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8 p.m.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Keep up with the latest scores from the first day of winter high school sports, the PIAA football semifinals and more from Cumberland County.
Keep up with the latest scores from Saturday's Cumberland County sports scene.
Keep up with the Monday's scores from the Cumberland County sports scene.
Keep up with the weekend's PIAA football and college basketball scores.
Keep up with Friday's scores from the sports scene in Cumberland County.
Keep up with Saturday's scores from the sports scene in Cumberland County.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.