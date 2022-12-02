 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Dec. 2

  • Updated
  • 0
Basketball stock shot 1
Sentienl File

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

California (Pa.) at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

California (Pa.) at Shippensburg, 5:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Paul Corby Tip-Off at Boiling Springs

East Pennsboro vs. New Oxford, 6 p.m.

Elizabethtown vs. Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern Tip-Off

Eastern York vs. Camp Hill, 6 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Several local players and teams shared their thoughts and expectations of the upcoming season.

Nonleague

Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Battle at the Burg

Camp Hill at Millersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown Tip-Off

McCaskey vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.

Donegal at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield Tip-Off

Cumberland Valley vs. Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Dallastown at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Tip-Off

East Pennsboro at Northern, 5 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Shippensburg, 8 p.m.

Skip Coleman Tip-Off at State College

Cedar Cliff vs. Central Bucks West, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

PIAA Championships Semifinals

Class 5A

Upper Dublin vs. Imhotep Charter at Wissahickon, 7 p.m.

Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Bishop McDevitt vs. Crestwood at Exeter, 7 p.m.

Aliquippa vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Central vs. Belle Vernon at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Southern Columbia vs. Trinity at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class A

Steelton-Highspire vs. Canton at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Port Allegany vs. Union at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

CPIHL Bears Division

Cumberland Valley vs. Lower Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 8:10 p.m.

Viola Division

Keystone Kraken vs. Warwick at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Stampede vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Shippensburg in Bison Invitational at Bucknell, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

NCAA Division II Tournament

Semifinals at Roanoke

Messiah vs. Johns Hopkins, 1 p.m.

SWIMMING

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Dickinson, Shippensburg at Gettysburg Invite, 10 a.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

NONLEAGUE

Wilson, Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

COLLEGIATE

Petrofes Invitational at Messiah, noon

SCHOLASTIC

Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, Northern, Red Land, Shippensburg in Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic, 4 p.m.

