Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Dec. 2

BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATE MEN
California (Pa.) at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
California (Pa.) at Shippensburg, 5:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Paul Corby Tip-Off at Boiling Springs
East Pennsboro vs. New Oxford, 6 p.m.
Elizabethtown vs. Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern Tip-Off
Eastern York vs. Camp Hill, 6 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Battle at the Burg
Camp Hill at Millersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabethtown Tip-Off
McCaskey vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.
Donegal at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield Tip-Off
Cumberland Valley vs. Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Dallastown at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Tip-Off
East Pennsboro at Northern, 5 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Shippensburg, 8 p.m.
Skip Coleman Tip-Off at State College
Cedar Cliff vs. Central Bucks West, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
PIAA Championships Semifinals
Class 5A
Upper Dublin vs. Imhotep Charter at Wissahickon, 7 p.m.
Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Bishop McDevitt vs. Crestwood at Exeter, 7 p.m.
Aliquippa vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Central vs. Belle Vernon at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Southern Columbia vs. Trinity at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class A
Steelton-Highspire vs. Canton at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Port Allegany vs. Union at Clarion University, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
CPIHL Bears Division
Cumberland Valley vs. Lower Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 8:10 p.m.
Viola Division
Keystone Kraken vs. Warwick at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Stampede vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Shippensburg in Bison Invitational at Bucknell, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
NCAA Division II Tournament
Semifinals at Roanoke
Messiah vs. Johns Hopkins, 1 p.m.
SWIMMING
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Dickinson, Shippensburg at Gettysburg Invite, 10 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
NONLEAGUE
Wilson, Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
COLLEGIATE
Petrofes Invitational at Messiah, noon
SCHOLASTIC
Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, Northern, Red Land, Shippensburg in Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic, 4 p.m.