Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Dec. 16

BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Northern, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
CPIHL
Bears Division
Cumberland Valley vs. Hempfield/Manheim Township at Lancaster Ice Rink, 8:30 p.m.
Viola Division
Keystone Kraken vs. Muhlenberg at Body Zone, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
SCHOLASTIC
Boiling Springs in Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College, 10:30 a.m.
Cumberland Valley in King of the Mountain at Central Mountain, 11 a.m.
Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Red Land, Trinity at Carlisle Holiday Classic, 4 p.m.