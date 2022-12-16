 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Dec. 16

  • Updated
  • 0
Basketball stock shot 1
Sentienl File

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Northern, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

CPIHL

Bears Division

Cumberland Valley vs. Hempfield/Manheim Township at Lancaster Ice Rink, 8:30 p.m.

Viola Division

Keystone Kraken vs. Muhlenberg at Body Zone, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Boiling Springs in Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College, 10:30 a.m.

Cumberland Valley in King of the Mountain at Central Mountain, 11 a.m.

Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Red Land, Trinity at Carlisle Holiday Classic, 4 p.m.

