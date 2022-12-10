 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Dec.10

Wrestling Stock
Sentinel Staff

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Messiah at Albright, 3 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Messiah at Albright, 1 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Carlisle Classic

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Hershey Tip-Off

Consolation, 5 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

JT Kuhn Big Spring Tip-Off

Consolation, 6:30 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Nonleague

Trinity at Tunkhannock, 7:15 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

JT Kuhn Tip-Off

Consolation, 2:30 p.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.

Cedar Cliff Colt Classic

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

East Pennsboro vs. Wyomissing, 12:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff, Red Land at West Shore Invite, 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

COLLEGIATE

Messiah, Delaware Valley at Stevens, 11 a.m.

SCHOLASTIC

Mechanicsburg in Sam Lovello Classic at Brandywine Heights, 7:30 a.m.

Carlisle in Darren Klingerman Invitational at Bloomsburg, 9 a.m.

Boiling Springs, Northern in Rocket Duals at Spring Grove, 9 a.m.

Big Spring in Penn Manor Tournament, 9 a.m.

