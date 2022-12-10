Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Dec.10

BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATE MEN
Messiah at Albright, 3 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Messiah at Albright, 1 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Carlisle Classic
Consolation, 2 p.m.
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
Hershey Tip-Off
Consolation, 5 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
JT Kuhn Big Spring Tip-Off
Consolation, 6:30 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Nonleague
Trinity at Tunkhannock, 7:15 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
JT Kuhn Tip-Off
Consolation, 2:30 p.m.
Championship, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff Colt Classic
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Crest Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
East Pennsboro vs. Wyomissing, 12:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff, Red Land at West Shore Invite, 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
COLLEGIATE
Messiah, Delaware Valley at Stevens, 11 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC
Mechanicsburg in Sam Lovello Classic at Brandywine Heights, 7:30 a.m.
Carlisle in Darren Klingerman Invitational at Bloomsburg, 9 a.m.
Boiling Springs, Northern in Rocket Duals at Spring Grove, 9 a.m.
Big Spring in Penn Manor Tournament, 9 a.m.