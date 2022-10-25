Cumberland County and District 3 playoff schedule and results for Oct. 25

SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
District 3 Tournament
First Round
Class 4A
Ephrata at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Governor Mifflin at Central Daupihn, 7 p.m
Harrisburg at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Wilson at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Conestoga Valley at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Warwick at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Litlestown at Dayspring Christian, 4 p.m.
Millersburg at Oley Valley, 6 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
District 3 Tournament
First Round
Class 4A
Hempfield at Manheim Township, 4 p.m.
Governor Mifflin at Cumberland Valley, 5 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
Central York at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Ephrata, 7 p.m.
Wilson at Warwick, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
West Perry at Millersburg, 6 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 3A
Central vs. Council Rock South at Legacy Youth, Philadelphia, 10:30 a.m.
Unionville vs. Reading at Legacy Youth, Philadelphia, noon
Parkland vs. Spring-Ford at Northwood Racquet Club, 12:30 p.m.
Abington Heights vs. Cumberland Valley at Birchwood, 12:30 p.m.
Fairview vs. North Allegheny at Westwood Racquet Club, 1 p.m.
Conestoga vs. Manheim Township at Legacy Youth, Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.
New Oxford vs. Bethel Park at Hershey Racquet Club, 1:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon vs. State College at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Lower Moreland vs. Lansdale Catholic at Legacy Youth, Philadelphia, 9 a.m.
Scranton Prep vs. Moravian Academy at Birchwood, Clarks Summit, 10:30 a.m.
Lancaster Country Day vs. Jersey Shore at Hershey Racquet Club, noon
Central Cambria vs. Conrad Weiser at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, 12:30 p.m.
Cathedral Prep vs. South Park at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 1 p.m.
St. Marys Area vs. Sewickley Academy at DuBois, 1 p.m.
Hughesville vs. Wyomissing at Central PA Tennis Center, Williamsport, 1 p.m.
Knoch vs. Bedford at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
District 3 Tournament
First Round
Class 4A
Cedar Crest at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Ephrata, 7 p.m.
Penn Manor at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Governor Mifflin at Central York, 7 p.m.
Conestoga Valley at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Exeter at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
South Western at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Boiling Springs at Greencastle, 7 p.m.
Manheim Central at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Middletown at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Garden Spot at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Fleetwood at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at West York, 7 p.m.