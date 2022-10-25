 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County and District 3 playoff schedule and results for Oct. 25

Volleyball 1.JPG

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

District 3 Tournament

First Round

Class 4A

Ephrata at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Governor Mifflin at Central Daupihn, 7 p.m

Harrisburg at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Wilson at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Warwick at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Litlestown at Dayspring Christian, 4 p.m.

Millersburg at Oley Valley, 6 p.m.

Nutt, after reaching her 500th career kill Monday, blasted 13 more in a 3-0 win over the Greyhounds Wednesday.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

District 3 Tournament

First Round

Class 4A 

Hempfield at Manheim Township, 4 p.m.

Governor Mifflin at Cumberland Valley, 5 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Central York at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Wilson at Warwick, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

West Perry at Millersburg, 6 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

First Round

Class 3A

Central vs. Council Rock South at Legacy Youth, Philadelphia, 10:30 a.m.

Unionville vs. Reading at Legacy Youth, Philadelphia, noon

Parkland vs. Spring-Ford at Northwood Racquet Club, 12:30 p.m.

Abington Heights vs. Cumberland Valley at Birchwood, 12:30 p.m.

Fairview vs. North Allegheny at Westwood Racquet Club, 1 p.m.

Conestoga vs. Manheim Township at Legacy Youth, Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

New Oxford vs. Bethel Park at Hershey Racquet Club, 1:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon vs. State College at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Lower Moreland vs. Lansdale Catholic at Legacy Youth, Philadelphia, 9 a.m.

Scranton Prep vs. Moravian Academy at Birchwood, Clarks Summit, 10:30 a.m.

Lancaster Country Day vs. Jersey Shore at Hershey Racquet Club, noon

Central Cambria vs. Conrad Weiser at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, 12:30 p.m.

Cathedral Prep vs. South Park at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 1 p.m.

St. Marys Area vs. Sewickley Academy at DuBois, 1 p.m.

Hughesville vs. Wyomissing at Central PA Tennis Center, Williamsport, 1 p.m.

Knoch vs. Bedford at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

District 3 Tournament

First Round

Class 4A

Cedar Crest at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Penn Manor at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Governor Mifflin at Central York, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Exeter at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

South Western at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Boiling Springs at Greencastle, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Middletown at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Garden Spot at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Fleetwood at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at West York, 7 p.m.

