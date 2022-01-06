Renaissance man: Trevor Richwine builds confidence, authors memories through 5 sports in final year at Big Spring

Big Spring’s Trevor Richwine felt as if something was missing.

Over the last three winters, he found himself sitting at home, itching for a rush of excitement, especially following action-packed fall seasons that included golf and cross country competition.

This year, he decided to broaden his horizons before the final bell tolls on his high school career.

Adding to his already full plate from the fall season, Richwine signed up for basketball and swimming this winter. In the spring, he’ll compete with the Big Spring track and field team for his second go-around and complete a five-sport school year cycle.

“I love sports. I've always been a competitor,” Richwine said. “They're just fun. But this year is my last year … so I wanted to do something, and I was always like talking with my friends. A lot of my friends are on these teams. So, it's just a way to talk to others and keep active.”

He also dabbled in football this summer and spent two years with the Bulldog baseball team — one on the field before the coronavirus pandemic wiped away the 2020 season.

“I didn't really think I was going to do both,” Richwine said of tacking on basketball and swimming to his senior-year slate. “I just didn't know which one not to do, so I kept with it. I really didn't want to be sitting [around] because in my first three years, in the winter, there's nothing to do. You're always inside and it gets dark early. So, it's my last year, [and I figured] it'd be good to probably do something to get prepared for track, especially.”

Taking on basketball and swimming this year complicated Richwine’s schedule. He said most nights — between practices for both sports — he doesn’t return home until around 9 p.m. Plus, there’s always the chance of games and meets overlapping.

Tuesday, when Big Spring hosted East Pennsboro in a dual swim meet and Northern in boys basketball, Richwine jumped from one event to the other. He swam in the 200-yard medley relay and the 50- and 100-yard freestyles before bouncing over to the hardwood, logging time in the last few minutes of the junior-varsity basketball game.

In the fall, that wasn’t much of a concern. For his first three years, golf matches and cross-country meets didn’t intertwine. On two days during his senior campaign, matches and meets fell on the same day.

Richwine had agreed to compete in cross country — where he qualified for the District 3 Championships in all four years — over golf in the case of a schedule conflict. But in the second instance, he chose golf, as it was the final match of his prep career.

“It’s definitely a lot of work,” Richwine said with a laugh.

The chock-full schedule presents highs and lows in both mental and physical capacities, he said. Attaining knowledge from the array of sports, Richwine feels he can draw experience and lessons from one and implement them into another.

He's seen the most cohesion between his golf and swim seasons.

“For golf, it's always a mental game,” Richwine said, “because you make a bad shot and then you got to make a good shot, and golf is very hard on the mind. When I tried swimming this year, it's unbelievably hard. I'm used to being pretty decent at most sports I try, but swimming, it's just hard, and I've struggled to stay with it because I've just been frustrated, that it's not as easy as I thought it would be.

“Definitely struggling through golf and keeping with golf, and not getting too frustrated with it, that's definitely helped me with swimming.”

Physically, the cluster of athletics has helped Richwine maintain his dexterity as he moves from one season to the next. Sprinting up and down the court and knifing through the water in the pool builds up his agility, which he’ll store for track.

Richwine said the influx of activity has also reinforced his work ethic.

"Keeping with it," said Richwine, noting his driving force. "And I would say not getting frustrated too often. Even though I do get frustrated, I push through it and continue working hard."

The industry he displays has translated to success on the stat sheets and mileage logs. On the cross-country course, Richwine authored an 18th-place finish in his senior run at the Class 2A district championships before placing 93rd at states. In basketball, he bucketed his first career varsity points against Boiling Springs Dec. 20, and last spring in track, kicked a personal-best time of 2:01.32 in the 800 meters.

His coaches have taken note of his unwavering drive as well. Richwine said he credits his coaches, specifically golf coach Andrew Koman, for the bulk of his development.

He has soared to the unimaginable heights all while balancing schoolwork, spending time with family and friends and ensuring he accrues the proper amount of sleep.

Along the way, creating countless memories, too.

“Trevor is the most coachable kid you could ever imagine,” Big Spring JV head basketball coach Deven Whitfield said. “He comes in every day, usually coming from swim practice, and never says a word. Just comes in, works his tail off, finishes first in every line drill, after swimming for two hours, it's unbelievable. He has grown so much as a basketball player, but as a person, he's just a second to none kid.”

“When he came out for track, it's just like he found this other gear, or just found something within himself that just drove him,” Big Spring head cross country coach Robert Jumper said. “He worked for things being on the track team. He was just a completely different attitude. His drive was unreal.”

When the bell does toll on his high school career, Richwine said he’ll look back, knowing he put forth a continual effort. Playing five sports — seven counting his stints in football and baseball — consistently staged its share of challenges and hills to climb, but Richwine said he wouldn’t want it any other way.

The last three winters, he found himself sitting at home, searching for a flutter of excitement.

This year, it felt as if nothing was missing.

“[If] anybody wants to give it a shot," Richwine said, "I’d highly recommend it because you make a lot of friends, build a lot of relationships and you're always active.

"You can be whatever you want."

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.