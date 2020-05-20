Read the NFHS guidelines for safe high school sports competition in 2020-21: Phased return to activity, safety and sanitization, attendance and masks

High school sports organizations got a glimpse of the kind of changes and restrictions that might be in place, or at least recommended, for the 2020-21 seasons.
On Monday, the National Federation of State High School Associations Sports Medicine Advisory Committee released a 16-page document outlining guidelines for the safe return of high school sports in the coming months.
The guidelines, which outline health and safety measures teams, leagues and state associations should consider during the year, is non-binding. The NFHS typically sets standards and rules that many states adopt, particular rules changes for particular sports.
The guidelines acknowledge different states, and perhaps, regions, might reach different stages of reopening at different times. The NFHS SMAC recommends that state associations coordinate with their respect state and local health departments.
“The NFHS SMAC recognizes that it is likely that ALL students will not be able to return to — and sustain — athletic activity at the same time in all schools, regions and states,” the document said. “There will also likely be variation in what sports and activities are allowed to be played and held. While we would typically have reservations regarding such inequities, the NFHS SMAC endorses the idea of returning students to school-based athletics and activities in any and all situations where it can be done safely.”
PIAA's Melissa Mertz and Dr. Robert Lombardi briefly addressed the guidelines during Wednesday's PIAA Board of Directors meeting. Both said they saw the guidelines. Lombardi said they are "nothing more than a resource document" and there to help smaller state associations who need help.
"I know they put it out as a guideline, but guidelines scare me because sometimes guidelines — people interpret them as things you should do," Lombardi said. "And I’m not sure the federation’s intent was that, at least listening to them as they were trying to formulate it.
"There’s a lot of detail in there and there’s some things in there that I think are very questionable. I think it really needs to go to [our Sport Medicine Advisory Committee] before anything else."
Lombardi did not provide a timeline for when the PIAA might release its own guidelines. Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday the state plans to release guidelines to allow pro and amateur sports to resume competition in the coming days.
Much of the document goes over hygiene, sanitization and safety practices. But it also dives into practice and competition for different sports. Among the most notable aspects of the NFHS guidelines:
Sports ranked by risk
The NFHS split sports into three categories based on how much risk there is to spread the coronavirus during competition or practice: “higher risk,” “moderate risk” and “lower risk.” The breakdown is as follows:
- Higher: Wrestling, football, boys lacrosse, competitive cheer and dance.
- Moderate: Basketball, volleyball*, baseball*, softball*, soccer, water polo, gymnastics*, ice hockey, field hockey, tennis*, swimming relays, pole vault*, high jump*, long jump*, girls lacrosse, crew and 7-on-7 football.
- Lower: Individual track events, javelin, shot put, discus, individual swimming, golf, weightlifting, alpine skiing, sideline cheer, single sculling and cross country (with staggered starts).
Sports marked with an asterisk could be moved to “lower risk,” the NFHS SMAC said, with “appropriate cleaning of equipment and use of masks by participants.”
Phases for reopening
The NFHS guidelines lay out three different phases of reopening.
- Phase 1: No use of locker rooms; groups no larger than 10, inside or outside; “pods” of 5-10 players at a time for weight training, with the pods remaining the same always; no lifting exercises requiring a spotter allowed; any drill or workout that requires the sharing of equipment (ie: basketball players passing a basketball, a quarterback passing a ball to a receiver) not allowed; the NFHS doesn’t mention allowing any sports to compete at this phase.
- Phase 2: Social distancing in locker rooms; no groups of 10-plus inside, outside groups can reach 50; weight training with the same pods should remain; use of spotters should be limited and at a safe distance; “lower risk” sports may resume practice and competition, and modified practices for “moderate risk” sports can begin.
- Phase 3: Groups of up to 50 people allowed, inside or outside; most weight training practices can revert to normal, while maintaining constant cleaning and sanitization; “moderate risk” sports can resume practice and competition; “modified” practices can begin for “higher risk” sports, with pre-practice screening like in Phases 1 and 2 still recommended.
The Phases largely include the same recommendations for increased, regular sanitization and cleaning of equipment and recommends athletes arrive to practices and competitions in the gear they will play in, with no changing before or after.
Importantly, the guidelines do not lay out a timeline between phases or how long each phase should last. It does not provide details as to how to equate each phase to a state’s reopening policy. Throughout the guidelines, though, the NFHS SMAC recommends coordination with state and local health officials.
Masks encouraged
The NFHS guidelines don’t outright require the use of cloth masks during competition, but it does acknowledge the benefits of using masks during competition — it makes exceptions for swimming and high-aerobic sports like cross country — to prevent the spread of water droplets from the mouth, a method highly encouraged by the CDC and health professionals.
It encourages allowing athletes to wear masks if they wish and notes that cloth masks are acceptable; there is no need for “medical grade” masks like N95s.
Important notes from the NFHS guidelines, quoted from the document:
- State, local or school district guidelines for cloth face coverings should be strictly followed.
- Any student who prefers to wear a cloth face covering during a contest should be allowed to do so.
- Coaches, officials and other contest personnel may wear cloth face coverings at all times during Phases 1 through 3.
Other notes
The NFHS guidelines recommend several other practices during the season, some of the most notable including:
- Travel: Schools should utilize more buses or vans (or parents/guardians) to transport teams to away games while maintaining social distance guidelines.
- Attendance: The NFHS splits up potential game attendees into three tiers. Tier 1, which NFHS deems essential, includes athletes, coaches and necessary game personnel. Tier 2 includes media, which NFHS deems preferred. Tier 3 is considered non-essential and includes fans and vendors. The NFHS recommends no one from Tier 3 be allowed until state health officials allow mass gatherings.
- Return to practice: The NFHS SMAC said it is developing “conditioning and acclimatization models” for fall sports since many athletes may not be physically active for more months than usually leading up to next season.
- Athletic trainers: The guidelines recommend schools avoid cutting athletic trainers, who can “take lead roles in developing and implementing infection control policy throughout the school.”
Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes
Happy Sentinel Senior Day.
Today, we celebrate the Class of 2020 spring sports seniors — a class of more than 560 across more than a dozen schools in Cumberland County and Dillsburg.
You deserve a day dedicated to you. This was supposed to be an exciting spring — the most competitive, fun and important season of your high school careers. It was to be filled with laughs, sweaty practices and emotional wins over career rivals.
You had prom coming up, graduation around the corner. Some of you were still weighing decisions about your future, whether it be college or something else.
This is an important year for you all, and one you'll never forget. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that.
But today will not be about mourning those losses. Today, we celebrate.
Today, we recognize a historic class of student-athletes. Included in these pages are your memories and your future plans in your own words. There are photos — from the confines of home, in the midst of competition, in your Senior Day best — to accompany this. And a list of all of your classmates to remember for a long time.
You have the rest of your lives ahead of you. Some of you will get another chance to compete in college and perhaps beyond. Some will become doctors, entrepreneurs, community activists, firefighters, police officers or members of the military defending our country.
You may start a family one day. You may travel the world. You may build a life far away or right down the street from your childhood home. Maybe we’ll cover a few of you in the coming years as coaches. It will be exciting to see how your lives play out.
So, cheers to you. All of you. Congratulations on final careers as students and athletes, and good luck in your future endeavors, whatever shape they may take.
- The Sentinel Sports Staff: Jake Adams, Mallory Merda and Michael Heaton
Sentinel Senior Day was a community supported effort involving high school athletes, coaches, athletic directors, families and photographers.
