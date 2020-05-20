Read the NFHS guidelines for safe high school sports competition in 2020-21: Phased return to activity, safety and sanitization, attendance and masks

PIAA's Melissa Mertz and Dr. Robert Lombardi briefly addressed the guidelines during Wednesday's PIAA Board of Directors meeting. Both said they saw the guidelines. Lombardi said they are "nothing more than a resource document" and there to help smaller state associations who need help.

"I know they put it out as a guideline, but guidelines scare me because sometimes guidelines — people interpret them as things you should do," Lombardi said. "And I’m not sure the federation’s intent was that, at least listening to them as they were trying to formulate it.

"There’s a lot of detail in there and there’s some things in there that I think are very questionable. I think it really needs to go to [our Sport Medicine Advisory Committee] before anything else."

Lombardi did not provide a timeline for when the PIAA might release its own guidelines. Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday the state plans to release guidelines to allow pro and amateur sports to resume competition in the coming days.

Much of the document goes over hygiene, sanitization and safety practices. But it also dives into practice and competition for different sports. Among the most notable aspects of the NFHS guidelines:

Sports ranked by risk