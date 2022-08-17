Pro Baseball Local Recap: Justin Williams surges in Asheville, Michael Morales spins another gem

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 3 for 12, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 BB, 4 R

Summary: Montgomery had a steady week at the plate last week, batting a 3 for 12 line. The Red Land graduate's week started on a high note where he went 3 for 5 with a double, a triple, a walk and four runs scored. From that point, he went hitless across his last seven at-bats. Montgomery carries a .283 average toward season's end.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Summary: Morales continued to pitch brilliantly last week, spinning five innings where he scattered four hits on two runs, walked two and struck out seven. Despite the superb outing, the East Pennsboro alumnus saddled the loss. Sunday marked as Morales' third straight outing allowing two runs or less.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Summary: Schryver made two appearances out of the Charlotte bullpen last week, permitting a combined three hits on two runs while walking two and fanning one. The Cumberland Valley product surrendered the two runs in his first relief opportunity before bouncing back and throwing 1 1/3 scoreless frames his second time out. On the season Schryver holds a 2.97 earned-run average across 30 appearances.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Summary: Way appears to be settling in to Quad Cities, having twirled five dominant innings in his lone start last week. In five innings of work, the former CV standout yielded an unearned run across four hits, issued three free passes and punched out four. He secured the win. With the victory, Way improved his ERA to 3.89 and enhanced his record to 6-7.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Summary: Seig has found himself in a rough stretch of late, having allowed three runs across five hits in one inning of relief work last week. The Mechanicsburg grad also struck out one batter in the appearance. Since joining Tri-City in May, Seig's ERA has ballooned to 6.00 in 20 games.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 6 for 17, 2 HR, 3 2B, 11 RBI, 1 SB

Notes: Williams was promoted to the Tourists Aug. 8 and has bombarded opposing pitchers since his advancement. Across his first four games with Asheville, the CV product cranked two home runs, laced three doubles and drove in 11 RBIs. Williams added two runs scored a stolen base to his hot start. Between two levels, Williams is batting .246 on the season.