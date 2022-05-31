Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hunter Schryver makes return; Michael Morales records strong start

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Montgomery remains on the seven-day injured list retroactive May 19. It is the Red Land grad's second stint on the IL this spring.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Summary: Morales pitched a strong start Wednesday against San Jose, breaking his skid of three straight losses. The East Pennsboro alumnus went five innings, scattered seven hits on two runs and struck out four. Wednesday's outing marked as Morales' fifth outing of going five innings or more this spring. Across nine starts, his earned-run average sits at 5.27 and he's fanned 43 batters in 42 2/3 innings of work.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Summary: After nearly one and a half months on the IL, Schryver made his anticipated return to the pitcher's mound Saturday for the Knights. In his lone appearance out of the bullpen, the Cumberland Valley product spun one inning and hit one batter. Through seven appearances and six innings of work this season, Schryver has yet to allow a hit and carriers an impeccable walks and hits per inning pitched rating (WHIP) of 0.17. He's also punched out seven batters.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Summary: Way couldn't get his grip in his start against Rome Friday. The CV grad mustered 2/3 of inning where he warranted a pair of hits on three runs and issued a trio of walks. Both of his outs were recorded by way of the strikeout. With Friday's loss, Way's record dipped to 2-2 on the season while his ERA ballooned to 6.41.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Summary: It's taking some time for Seig to find his footing with Tri-City since his promotion May 17. In one appearance out of the pen last week, the former Mechanicsburg ace fired 2/3 of an inning and was tagged for two knocks on two runs. Seig still owns a stellar 2.45 ERA this spring and has strung together 17 strikeouts. His record is 4-1.

