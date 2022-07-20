Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hunter Schryver maintains consistency, Benny Montgomery makes most of opportunity

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 2 for 4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R

Summary: Montgomery played in just one of Fresno's six games last week but made the most of his opportunity. Across four at-bats the Red Land graduate knocked a pair of hits, including a double. He also walked and scored a run. The 2 for 4 performance improved Montgomery's batting average to .301 on the season.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 10.0 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 9 K

Summary: Morales turned in two starts in a five-day span last week. Across the two outings, the East Pennsboro alumnus collected his fourth win of the campaign and combined to throw 10 innings, scattering 11 hits on nine runs (eight earned) while walking six and striking out nine. Morales carried a 4-6 record and a 5.49 earned-run average into all-star break.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Summary: Schryver built off an already breakthrough campaign last week with two shutout relief appearances. Across 2 2/3 frames, the former Cumberland Valley southpaw allowed a pair of hits, issued two walks and fanned two. The pair of spotless innings lowered his ERA to 2.16 on the year.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Summary: For the first time in over two months, Way permitted four runs to chase home in a Thursday start last week. The Cumberland Valley product saddled his fifth loss of the season where he surrendered five hits on four runs and walked two. His strikeout rate remained on par with seven punch outs. Way is 4-5 with a 4.07 ERA at the midway point.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Summary: Seig was tagged for a combined three runs (one earned) in two relief appearances last week. Sunday, the Mechanicsburg grad's second outing, resulted in his second loss of the season. In the three innings of work, Seig permitted four hits and a free pass while ringing up three. His record stands at 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA heading into the second half.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 2 for 16, 1 2B

Notes: Williams witnessed one of his rougher stretches at the dish last week, slashing a 2 for 16 clip. The two hits came in Thursday's game against Myrtle Beach where he laced a double. The former Cumberland Valley third baseman is batting .259 with Fayetteville, including two home runs and 15 RBIs.